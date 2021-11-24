From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Benue State government and four others from selling and privatizing Benue Links Limited company.

Justice Igoche on Wednesday, granted the order to stop the privatization or commercialization of Benue Links pending the determination of the motion on notice.

It would be recalled that a few months ago, the Benue State government put some government owned companies including the state owned transport company, Benue Links up for sale.

However, the development did not go down well with Benue Links workers who in turn approached the court for a redress.

At its sitting on Wednesday, the court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from jointly or severally, whether by themselves or by their agents or servants from victimizing, sacking, suspending, removing demoting any staff of Benue Links pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The judge who granted all the prayers of the workers therefore adjourned the case till December 3, 2021 for hearing.

