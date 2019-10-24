Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Benin High Court yesterday restrained the Edo State Government from demolition a property (T. Latifah Hotel and Suites) belonging to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tony Adun, popularly known as Kabaka.

The hotel located at the Ugbor axis of Benin City is said to have been built on government land.

But Adun in a suit no B/151/05/2019, sought for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants particularly the 1st defendant from carrying out and or demolishing, removing, pulling down or altering the claimant/applicant’s hotel buildings known as T. Latifah Hotel and suites lying and situate at No1 Akin Oladiyun Street, behind Ugbor Primary School, Ugbor GRA, Benin City, Edo State, pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The court presided over by Hon. Justice D. I. Okungbowa, after hearing U. I. Osa- Uwagie for the claimant/applicant ordered that more justice would be served if the defendants are temporarily restrained pending the determination of the interlocutory motion on notice.

On his part, Mr. Tony Kabaka, while pleading with the state government to temper justice with mercy, said the said property has a Certificate of Occupancy and that there is already a court injunction restraining the government from pulling down the building.

“This is my deed of transfer that I used to buy the property.”