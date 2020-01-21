Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A High Court in Kaduna has restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the Kaduna State Government from demolishing and taking over of Durbar Hotel Plc.

Kaduna State Government had last week demolished the moribund Durbar Hotel located along Independence way/Muhammadu Buhari way, Kaduna

The ownership of the hotel had been in contention between the federal government and the family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha since 2001.

However, the court restraining order is consequent on an exparte motion brought before the court by the Management of Durbar Hotel Plc praying the court for an order of interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from demolishing, taking over, or tampering with the property.

Durbar Hotel had in the application also sought an interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from further trespassing into the property pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Upon hearing the exparte motion,filed by Reuben Atabo, counsel to Durbar hotel management, Justice Hannatu Balogun of the State High Court, noted that having seen the documents filed especially the affidavit of urgency and exhibits, granted the order.

“I grant an order restraining the Defendants from taking over the property in issue and from further tampering with some or trespassing into same or developing or assigning same pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” she stated in the order.

The case has been adjourned to February 3, 2020 for the motion on notice.