From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

An Enugu State High Court has restrained the Inspector General of Police, Assistant Zone 13, Commissioner of Police Enugu State and five others from further inviting, arresting and detaining the people of Amechi Awkunanaw and members of Obeagu Awkunanaw community in Enugu South local government of the state.

The order of interim injunction made by the presiding Judge, Justice A.O. Onovo also affected DCP Yusuf Kolo (Head FIB Special Tactical Squad Abuja; Commander Nigeria Mobile Police Force Squardron 32, Abakiliki (32 PMF); Inspector Celestine Nyigba (IPO FIB-STS); SP Chidiebere Ijomah (The then Commander of the Enugu Unit of the IGP Special Tactical Squad) and the Commissioner of Police X-Squad Section Headquarters Abuja.

It further restrained the aforementioned who are respondents in Suit No. E/53/2021 between Sunday White Nnaji, Chigbo Ngwu, Chinedu Ogbodo, Chukwuebuka Nnaji, Okwudili Agah, Okey Agbo Chief Ikechukwu Ogbe, Chief Reuben Okafor (suing for themselves and on behalf of concerned kindred/families of Amechi Awkunanaw and members of Obeagu Awkunanaw community, all of Enugu South local government area of Enugu state), Ifeanyi Paddy Eke, Dexter Moses and Alhaji Hassan Dikoye and them.

The list of respondents included Private Estates International West Africa Limited and Mr. Kingsley Eze as 9th and 10th respondents respectively.

The order was given upon application by motion ex-parte and brought pursuant to Order 111 Rule 3 and IV (IV) of the fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009 and Section 46 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and under the inherent jurisdiction of the honourable court.

It reads, “That an Order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents especially 1st to 8th Respondents by themselves, their agents/officers acting at the behest of the 9th and 10th Respondents, from further inviting, arresting, detaining or taking any further action(s) relating to the multiple petitions written by 9th and 10th Respondents against the Applicants over land dispute which is the subject matter, pending the determination of the substantive motion.

“That an Order is hereby granted directing the 1st, 4th and 6th Respondents to release the 55th Applicant unconditionally.”

Justice Onovo who had considered the 34-paragraph affidavit of urgency and 50-paragrph sworn to by Sunday White Nnaji of Amechi Awkunanaw community, Annexures and a written address and heard the submissions of Emeka Abah with Nelson Attama, counsel to the Plaintiffs/Applicants before granting the order, adjourned to March 2 for motion on notice.