Omotosho stated that the direct and indirect primaries conducted by the Rivers APC, were illegal, null and void. Tony John, Port Harcourt A federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 elections in the state. Over 84m registered voters to participate in 2019 poll — INEC The court also nullified all nominations of the APC in the state for the forthcoming elections in 2019. The court ruled specifically that the APC cannot participate in the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections during the 2019 polls in the state. Justice Kolawole Omotosho in his judgement in the suit filed by Senator Magnus Abe and others versus Rivers APC and others, declared that, for failing to respect the law, the APC must bear the consequences of its disobedience of the law. Omotosho stated that the direct and indirect primaries conducted by the Rivers APC, were illegal, null and void.

The court further declared that both the direct and indirect primaries were held during the pendancy of the suit at the Rivers State High Court. According to the court, the APC conducted the indirect primaries in gross disrespect of the pending suit before Justice Chinwendu Nwogu of the Rivers State High Court. He noted that the judgement of Justice Nwogu, nullifying the primaries of the APC in the state, was yet to be set aside by an appellate court, hence it remains valid. The court, therefore, held that the names sent by the Chibuike Amaechi-led faction and the National Working Committee of the APC to INEC for the 2019 elections were illegal and should be disregarded. He also posited that the direct primaries conducted by the Senator Abe-led faction were illegal because the NWC of the APC did not monitor or participate in the processes. Omotosho added that Justice Nwogu was clear when he nullified all primaries and congresses held during the pendancy of the suit, which included the direct primaries conducted by Abe’s faction.