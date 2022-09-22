From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State High Court, sitting in Birnin Kebbi, presided over by Justice Sabiu Shuiabu Bala of Court 4, has given an injunction order, restraining the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Executives from parading themselves as the officials of the party pending the determination of the main suit instituted by the plaintiff, Abdulmalik Haliru and 42 others.

The case which was filed by the plaintiffs, in the suit number, KB/HC/M/15/2022, against the the respondents,including the PDP, and four-two others, were seeking an order of the Court injunction restraining any member of the second respondents from parading himself/ herself as the member of the executive committee of the second respondent for any ward, LGAs and state.

In the suit,they sought the order dismissing the purported congress held in defiance of the applicants substantive suit and motions on notice as stated above.

In their issues for determination, the plaintiffs, sought the court to determine whether the action/conduct of the 1st to the 4th respondents constitute a contempt and or abuse of the court and its process.

They also asked the Court to determine, whether the Congresses and acts/steps taken /done by the 1st to 4th respondents during the pendency of the said motions are bound to be reversed.

The applicants also sought an order returning the parties to the statue quo ante.

The trial Judge,Justice Sabiu Bala Shuaibu, in his ruling, says,the application “has been found by me to be meritorious and accordingly, order as prayed”.

He further said that, considered as.a whole,the applicants has satisfied the Court on the two things required in the application of this nature,and therefore found the application meritorious and accordingly ordered as prayed.

The plaintiffs, Alhaji Abdulmalik Haliru,and forty-two others filed the suit before the Court against the PDP and four others praying for an order setting aside the purported congress held at various wards,LGAs, and the state executive committees during the pendency of the Applicants motion on notice.