Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has restrained Governor Simon Lalong from tampering with the structure of Jos Joint Traditional Council which will reduce the power of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba.

The presiding judge, Justice C. L. Dabub who granted the order in a suit no. PLD/3257/2019 filed on Wednesday by Niri Darong, counsel to the plaintiffs/applicants; Da Simon Pam Karak and six other Berom elders also restrained Governor Lalong from suspending or deposing any member of the Jos Joint Traditional Council.

“Upon the consideration of the motion ex-parte dated 22 May, 2019 and filed on the same day, the accompanying affidavit of 22 paragraphs with six exhibits, thereto deposed to by one Da Daniel Choji of Dong, Kabong District, Jos North Local Government Council praying the Court for an order of interim injunction and mandatory injunction.

“The Court ordered that the defendants (The Governor of Plateau State and 4 others) by their agents , representatives or privies are restrained from tampering with the composition of the Jos Joint Traditional Council including suspending or deposing any member of the Jos Joint Traditional Council pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“The defendants are mandated to continue to recognize the Gbong Gwom Jos as the President of the Jos Joint Traditional Council made up of Jos North, Jos South, Barkin-Ladi, and Riyom local government Areas pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”