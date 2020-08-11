Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly and its Speaker; Mr David Oleyeloogun from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo state constituency in the House, Success Torhukerhijo.

The lawmaker who was expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not signing the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor; Mr Agboola Ajayi sought the protection of the court from being suspended from his legislative duties.

The House had suspended four lawmakers including the Deputy Speaker; Ogundeji Iroju, the only female member, Favour Tomomowo and the only Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) member in the House, Tomide Akinribido and Wale Williams for allegedly acting against the House rules during a rowdy plenary where attempts were made to impeach the deputy governor.

Fearing that he may be suspended like his other pro-Ajayi lawmakers, Torhukerhijo sought the protection of the court.

The Court presided over by Justice Ademola Bola granted an expate order restraining the House of Assembly, Speaker, their officers, agents and servants from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo as a member of the House.

The order was also served with a motion on notice as well as an originating summons.

In the order granted by Justice Bola, the court upon hearing Mr. Dipo Torhukerhijo, counsel for the Applicant restrained the defendants, their officers, servants and agents from suspending the claimant or by any means whatsoever called, prevent the applicant from performing his constitutional duties or any legislative function as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Also, the court restrained the defendants, their officers, agents and servants from stopping the benefits or other entitlements of the claimant as an elected member of the House of Assembly pending the determination of the motion on notice.