From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday restrained the state House of Assembly from impeaching the deputy governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan, pending the hearing and determination of the application for interlocutory injunctions before it.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, gave the order when the matter came up before the court today. The matter had been adjourned till today because only the legal counsel to the deputy governor was in court, while counsel to the Speaker of the House of Assembly and the clerk of the house were not in court. But counsels to all the parties were present in court today.

The court held that all impeachment processes of the deputy governor be put on hold, saying the status-quo must be maintained, pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunctions.

Olaniyan had dragged the parties to court to seek an injunction to stop what he described as the “faulty process” of his impeachment.