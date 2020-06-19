From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has restrained Victor Giadom from acting as All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman.

Justice F. A. Fiberesima gave the interim order yesterday, in Suit No: PHC/360/2020 between Dele Moses with Azunda Wori (claimants/applicants) and APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Victor Giadom, Igo Aguma and Babatunde Ogala (defendants/respondents).

Justice Fiberesima in the order stated that Giadom was not a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

The court also held that the third defendant was not the Deputy National Secretary, acting Chairman or National Chairman of the party because resigned to contest the 2019 general elections as deputy governor of Rivers State.

The State High Court further granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining APC from recognising or regarding Giadom as either a member of NWC, or as a deputy National Secretary, National Chairman, or acting National Chairman of APC.

The court also granted an restraining the third defendant from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), or any other body or institution in the capacity of National Chairman, or acting National Chairman of the party.

The application for the restraining order was filed by Mr. F.C. Nwafor on behalf Dele Moses and Azunda Wori, members of the APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe.

The claimants’ council, Nwafor, had sought the court order to restrain Giadom having resigned his position as a member of the NWC of the party to contest the 2019 election as deputy governor on the platform of the APC.

The case was adjourned to the July 1, 2020, for hearing on the motion of notice.