TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted an interim injunction restraining the National Assembly from taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.

It also restrained the Inspector-General of Police and the State Security Service from sealing the Edo State House of Assembly or obstructing the plaintiffs, Yekini Idiaye (Deputy Speaker) and Henry Okhuarobo, member representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency, in whatever manners, in the performance of their constitutional duties as members of the Assembly, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Similarly, the Federal High Court restrained the sixth defendant, governor of Edo State, from issuing any fresh proclamation for the holding of another session for the state House of Assembly, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Presiding judge, Justice A. T. Mohammed, gave the order upon motion ex parte dated and filed on July 24, 2019, following the prayers of the applicants (plaintiffs), Idiaye and Ikpoba-Okha, in the matter, urging the court to restrain the defendants from taking over, sealing up the House of Assembly, or making a fresh proclamation for the holding of another session for the House.

Justice Mohammed said the court was aware of the action of the second defendant, President of the Senate, pursuant to which the plaintiffs filed further affidavit on July 31, 2019, but adjourned the case to August 16, for mention.