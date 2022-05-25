From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi has returned Rev Isaac Adebayo Adeniyi as the National Chairman of the Accord Party (AP).

The court held that Adeniyi should be recognized as the National Chairman of the party as he merits the position going by the party’s constitution and the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as ammended).

Rev Adeniyi had approached the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High court sitting in Abuja to challenge the constitution of caretaker management committee for the party after he was unjustly removed as the party’s National Chairman.

Also joined in the suit were tje Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Accord Party, Hon Mohammed Nalado and Mr Maxwell Ngbudem.

A copy of the judgment obtained by our correspondent showed that the court granted all the 15 reliefs of the claimant and directed INEC to give recognition to him.

Reacting to the ruling, Rev Adeniyi said the judgment has sent a signal to Nigerians that he is the authentic National Chairman of the party, saying that he’s ready to work with other members of the party for its overall growth and development.

Describing the judgement as victory for democracy, Adeniyi urged all members of the party to team up with him to take the party to a lofty height.

According to him, Accord Party has been under caretaker committee for about 14 years, a situation he described as an aberation to the constitution of the party.

He said modalities have already been put in place for a meeting with all leaders of the Party nationwide to strategize for the 2023 general election, adding that the party will soon hold its special congress to elect executives at all levels.

He hinted that the party planned to have a youth as its Presidential candidate towards ensuring a peace, developed and prosperous Nigeria.

While calling on the Party members nationwide to remain calm and united, the Chairman advised all aggrieved ones to drop their sword and work for the progress of the party.