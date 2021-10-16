A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has granted an order of final forfeiture of property worth billions of naira to the Federal Government for the benefit of the nominal complainant, Prince Arthur Eze in a suit brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had brought the application before the court after it investigated two brothers – Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu Eze (Berlus Resources Limited) and Onyeka Eze (OYM Integrated Services Ltd), both former employees of Prince Arthur Eze over a case of criminal breach of trust, stealing and money laundering.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Justice I.N. Buba, in granting the order, held that the defendants had not shown to the court any reasonable grounds why the final forfeiture order should not be granted by the court. He therefore granted the forfeiture order as applied for by the EFCC. It will be recalled that both brothers, who worked for the company of Prince Arthur Eze, while working for him as staff and earning fixed salaries, all of a sudden while still under the employment of Prince Arthur Eze, fraudulently and criminally acquired properties amounting to billions of naira in choice areas of some states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. This ugly discovery made their boss, Prince Arthur Eze to report the case to the EFCC, which promptly investigated the case and subsequently commenced prosecution of the two brothers. The court had earlier granted an interim forfeiture order to give room for the defendants to show reasons why a final forfeiture order should not be granted by the court. But as at today, when the final forfeiture order was granted by the court, there are no documents or evidence before the court according to the judge to stop granting of the order. This case adds to thousand of cases which the EFCC has investigated and prosecuted successfully and diligently round the country

