From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State High Court, Owerri, yesterday fixed February 24 for ruling on a case between former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim and Ms Chinyere Amuchinwa borderimg on infringement of Ohakim’s fundamental human right.

Amuchinwa’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Nweze citing section 272 subsection 1 and 2 of the Nigeria constitution had asked the court in view of whether the supervisory jurisdiction of the High court of Imo State extends to giving orders to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic In Persons (NAPTIP) and or police or any other investigatigating or prosecuting agency stopping it from continuing investigating or charging a matter which investigation has been concluded to court.

Counsel to Ohakim, Alloy Ejimako while responding to the motion on notice had pleaded that the matter is yet to arise, just as he urged the court to ignore the plea.

But the judge, I.G. Chukwunyere after carefully listening to the submission from both counsel, adjourned the matter to February, 24 for ruling. It would also be recalled that Amuchinwa’s lawyer had urged the court to order Ohakim to be present in court to face charges of emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on his client, Amuchinwa in Abuja, but the former governor on several occasions have excused himself.

from the court.

The recent one was a clearance from his doctor he documented in court ,claiming he had health challenges and could not be present as requested by the court