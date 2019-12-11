Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has refuted the claim that the interim injunction served by a Kano High Court had affected the existence of the newly-created emirates in the state.

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the court order did not affect the existence of the new emirates.

He said the propaganda was the evil machination of those opposed to the creation of the new emirates and would be disappointed when the court rules on a substantive judgement.

The statement further assured that the ruling would be in favour of the Kano State government, considering that due process was followed in the exercise.

The commissioner urged people in the state to remain calm and be law-abiding while the court decides.