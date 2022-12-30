From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ohanaeze Youths Movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over court judgement quashing the move by the Department of Security Services (DSS) to charge the apex Bank boss with charges of terrorism financing.

Justice M.A. Hassan had in a judgement on Thursday, barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The Justice described the plot to arrest Emefiele of terrorism as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable.

Lauding the judgement, Ohanaeze Youth group in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Nwada Amaka, however urged Buhari to investigate the Director-General of the DSS, over his role in the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism.

The group lamented that over the years the Department of State Services whose one of its roles is the investigation of matters of national security dimension in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens, appears to be unfocused and biased.

According to the group, the security agency has sadly allowed itself to be used by politicians to intimidate and harass innocent citizens.

The statement read: “What DSS recently planned to do to the CBN Governor cannot be swept under the rug like in the past. Since their evil plot was exposed and thwarted, the matter has died down. However the agency should be taught a lesson so they can’t try this next time with an unsuspecting victim.

“The DG DSS must be investigated over his role in the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism. On what grounds are you framing a man for terrorism just for discharging his duties?? It’s also shocking and quite worrisome how Politicians, an instance a serving member of parliament bragged about how he directed the DSS to detain Emefiele for hours!