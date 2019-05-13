Joe Effiong, Uyo

Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has finally confirm the sack of the House of Assembly member representing the Etim Ekpo/Ika state constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Gabriel Toby, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the PDP.

The court presided over by Justice Fatun Riman ruled that the lawmaker lost his seat, having defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that sponsored him to office, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

The court also granted all the prayers sought by the respondents, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Onofiok Luke, who was represented by Messrs Ekemini Udim and Ini Ememobong and the People’s Democratic Party, represented by Mr Godswill Umoh.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, the counsel to the PDP, Umoh, said the court relied on Section 109 of the constitution which gives two grounds warranting defection by a lawmaker to include division in a party and where a merger is reached.

Umoh said none of the scenarios played out last November when the complaint defected to the APC, and lauded the judgment of the court.

“We are awaiting the judgment on the remaining similar cases, but for Gabriel Toby and Idongesit Ituen (who earlier received a similar judgement), this is a final judgment. As far as this case is concerned, the court has declared their defection as unacceptable in totality and as such was wrong.

“The court says their defection was illegal and that means automatically they lost their seats the day they defected. It is a simple interpretation of what the constitution says in Section 109.”

One of the sacked lawmakers of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Udofia, who has a similar case coming up for ruling soon, has applauded the judgment of the federal High Court upholding the sack of his colleague Mr Gabriel Toby from the Assembly.

Interacting with newsmen at the Uyo Federal High Court premises, Mr Udofia described the judgement as a ‘win-win’ situation saying the judge was fair in his ruling.

“We knew the process and we know the consequences; once you cross carpet from the political party. Even the Bible says you must know the truth and the truth shall set you free.

“For the judgment today, honestly there was no compromise; the judge did what the law says and for me, I am satisfied,” Udofia said.

Five members of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly namely, Nse Ntuen, Victor Udofia, Otobong Ndem, Idongesit Ituen and Gabriel Toby of Essien Udim, Ikono, Mkpat Enin, Itu and Etim Ekpo/Ika state constituencies had defected from the PDP to APC, a situation which almost plunged the Assembly into intractable crisis.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Luke, had declared their seats vacant even as he approached the Federal High Court to ratify his action.