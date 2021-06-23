By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos State High Court has declared the election that ushered in Mr Adedeji Doherty as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State null and void.

Doherty becames the party chairman after Moshood Salvador exited the party to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2019 Governorship election through a special election held by the party.

However, the election became subject of litigation through a suit instituted by Dr Adegbola Dominic, Elder John Babatunde Agbaje, Alhaji Fatai Ajisefinni and Chief Taiwo Kuye.

While the respondents are the PDP, Senator Obi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Hon Danladi Baidu Tijo, Ahmed M Mukthar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Delivering judgement on the suit on Tuesday, the judge held that the case of the claimants succeeds completely, noting that the the special congress held on 13th November, 2019, was set aside and there were no vacancies in the first place.