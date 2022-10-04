From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has affirmed the expulsion of Mrs Ann Agom-Eze from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agom-Eze had been embroiled in a legal battle with Governor David Umahi over the party’s 2023 senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South.

The Umudomi Ward executive of the party where Agom-Eze hailed from had expelled the female politician from the party for allegedly violating some sections of the party’s constitution.

However, despite her alleged expulsion from the party, the senatorial aspirant continued to engage in a legal battle with Governor Umahi over the senatorial ticket.

Chairman of the party in the state, Stanley Okoro-emegha and the Umudomi Chairman of the party, Nwiteze John, jointly approached the High Court on behalf of the party to stop her from parading herself as a member of the party and as a senatorial candidate of the party.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki granted the prayers of the plaintiff, adding that the respondent either by herself or agents is consequently restrained from parading herself as the senatorial candidate of the party for Ebonyi South pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.