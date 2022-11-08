From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia today, sealed two First Bank branches at Bank and Uzuakoli Roads, in Umuahia.

The sealing is said to be connected with a judgement debt totaling $5m.

The development was said to have hampered operations in the two branches of the bank as the enforcement team stormed their locations and sealed the gates as early as 7am.

The creditor could not be immediately ascertainedun as he had concealed his identity, for security reasons.

Reports have it that the sealing was extended to the bank’s branches in the commercial city of Aba.