Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano State Mobile Court has ordered that two hotels be sealed off for six months for violating the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

The hotels shut down by Mobile Court 5 at the weekend are Mozida Hotel situated at No-Man’s-Land and Royal Tropicana Hotel situated along Zungeru Road.

Magistrate Aminu Gabari who delivered the judgment fined the culprits who confessed to the offence of the sum of N20, 000 and ordered that they sweep major streets of the metropolis for two months.

The hotels were raided on Friday night by the Police who arrested 50 persons, including customers within the premises at the hotels.

On Saturday, those arrested were arraigned before a mobile court where that all confessed to the crime.

Magistrate Gabari who delivered the judgment also ruled that those who failed to pay the fine as ordered by the court should be made to sweep all the streets of the metropolis for the next eight months while adding that they are to execute the sentence during the lockdown free days

Investigation by Daily Sun indicated that the lockdown in the state, which is for four of the seven days of the week, is not well observed in many parts of the state.