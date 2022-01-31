From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano has sent an ex-Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State Muaz Magaji to a correctional centre.

Magaji is facing charges that border on defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and inciting disturbance against the person of the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was to be arraigned on Friday, last week, having been arrested in Abuja and forcefully flown to Kano by the police, but the court granted leave for him to be medically attended to due to an alleged hearing injury.

When the charges were read to him, the accused pleaded not guilty to all four of them. The charges contravened Sections 392, 399 and 114 of the Administration of Criminal Justice of Kano State 1999.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Prosecution Counsel applied for an adjournment in order to present his case.

Defence Counsel Gazzali Ahmad applied for the bail of his client on health grounds, citing Sections 168, 172 and 174 of the Administration of Criminal Justice of Kano State 1999.

The prosecution, however, countered his bail application on the grounds that he did not tender enough evidence to support his client’s alleged poor health condition.

The magistrate ordered that the accused person be remanded in custody till the adjourned date, February 3 for ruling on the bail application.