From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

After one and half year legal battle, an Ilorin High Court has sentenced suspects who raped and murdered Olajide Blessing Omowumi, a 300 level student of the University of Ilorin to death by hanging.

The trial judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf who handed down the judgement, convicted 1st, 2nd and 3rd suspects; Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Oluwatimileyin and Oyeyemi Omogbolahan, for the offences of culpable homicide and armed robbery and they are to be hung by the neck until they’re pronounced dead.

The 2nd suspect who was found guilty of rape was sentenced to 14years imprisonment which is to run concurrently while the 1st, 4th and 5th bagged 3years imprisonment for the offence of theft.

Earlier, the court has discharged and acquitted 6th, 7th and 8th suspects; Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Aderayo and Akande Taiye Oladoja on the basis that they are not found guilty of any charges against them.

It would be recalled that the deceased was raped to death on June 2, 2021 at her sister’s residence in Tanke area, Ilorin.