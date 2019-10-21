An Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old trader, Chukwuka Ebuka, to three weeks imprisonment for stealing two plasma television sets and one HP laptop.

The Judge, Rufai Bello, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine after he had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The police had charged the convict of no fixed address with criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Emmanuel Ochaiye, told the court that a patrol team lead by Insp. Solomon Ikas and others, on Sept. 22 while on patrol along Area 1, arrested the convict.

He also informed the court that Ebuka broke into the Melchizedek Academy, Wuse zone 2, Abuja, and made away with a Samsung plasma television, one LG plasma television and one HP laptop.

Ochaiye also reported that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and the items were recovered from him.

The offence, he added, contravened Sections 348, 347 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.(NAN)