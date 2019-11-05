A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, sentenced two men to 6 months in prison for stealing iron rods valued N150,000.

The magistrate, Mr Lukman Sidi, sentenced the convicts, Isah Mohammed and Yunusa Shehu, after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges.

Sidi, however, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N10, 000 each.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Moses Onuche, reported the matter at the Sabon Tasha Police Station, on Oct. 15.

He said that the convicts broke into the complainant’s house and stole iron rods valued N150,000.

Leo told the court that police investigation revealed that the defendants belonged to a gang of thieves, who specialised in breaking into people’s homes.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 57 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court to be lenient in sentencing them. (NAN)