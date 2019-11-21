A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced three traders to two years in prison each for stealing rail bolts.

Magistrate Jovita Binjin, sentenced Sunday Ishaya, 29, Jonah Simon,30, and Emmanuel Samuel,28.

Binjin, however gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N50, 000 each for conspiracy and trespass.

The magistrate also ordered them to pay N10,000 each for theft.

Binjin said the punishment will serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act .

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijuptil Threwur, told the court that the case was reported on Oct. ,8 at the the Nigeria Police Out Post Kuru by one Istifanus Pam of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The prosecutor said that the convicts who are residents of Baki village in Barkin Ladi LGA, were arrested with 15 bolts and nuts, 9 fish plates and 7 clips all property of NRC valued at N49000.

On arraignment, they all confessed to have stolen the items and pleaded guilty .

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59, 333 and 272 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State.(NAN)