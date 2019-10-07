A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Monday sentenced three blind and three physically challenged men to one month in correctional centre each for fighting in public.

The police charged Jamilu Aliyu, Muhammad Abubakar, Tukur Musa, Kabiru Sulaiman, Ibrahim Muhammad and Dauda Tukur with public disturbance, criminal conspiracy and causing injur.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, sentenced them after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Nasir, however gave them an option to pay N1,000 fine each.

Earlier, the police counsel, Sgt. Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that the police Division in Magajin Gari was called on Oct. 3, at about 7:10 p.m. that the defendants were engaged in a fight.

Ibrahim alleged that they were caught fighting with knives and sticks.

He alleged that a bystander, Okasha Magaji, was injured during the fight.

The offence, he said, is punishable under sections 59, 77 and 218 of Kaduna state Penal Code Law’’. (NAN)