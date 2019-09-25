A Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja on Wednesday sentenced an applicant, Bashir Sani, to six months in prison for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Red Cross Society ( NRCS).

The police charged Sani along with two other defendants, Hussaini Ibrahim and Abubakar Abdullahi with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

While Sani, the first defendant pleaded guilty, Ibrahim and Abdullahi, the second and third defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Linda Chimada, sentenced Sani without an option to pay a fine.

The magistrate also admitted the second and third defendants to bail of N500,000 each and two reasonable sureties in like sum.

Chimada adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, S.I Nwafoaku told the court that the complainant, Bartholomew Michael, a driver with NRCS reported the matter at Durumi police station on Sept. 4.

Nwafoaku further alleged that Michael parked a Land Cruiser pick up truck, property of NRCS with registration number: RSK 192 SK on the same date at Durumi 2,-Abuja and left the keys with his younger brother, Emmanuel Linus.

The prosecutor added that Sani came and convinced Linus to give him the vehicle’s keys in order to take them both for a ride in the vehicle.

Nwafoaku averred that when they got somewhere and Linus got out of the vehicle to ease himself, Sani zoomed off with the vehicle.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)