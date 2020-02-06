Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court in Nyanya, on Thursday, sentenced a 42-year-old businessman, Obinna Echianu, to death for armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The police charged Echianu, along side Everly Nnorom, a student, 27, with five counts bordering on armed robbery , unlawful possession of firearms and culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Kekemeke discharged and acquitted Nnorom because all the evidence given by the police not be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

He held that in count one which was criminal conspiracy, there are no concrete evidence by the prosecution pointing to the fact that the duo conspired.

Kekemeke held that the 2nd and 3rd count are against the first defendant (Echianu )in that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt the elements of armed robbery and culpable homicide .

” He is therefore sentenced to death by hanging on each of the charge ‘ he held.

Kekemeke in addition, held that the Sienna car belonging to the 1st defendant together with the magnum revolver (gun) recovered from the convict be forfeited to the Federal government.

He further ordered that the the deceased phone recovered ,should be returned to his family.

In addition, Kekemeke ordered that the allegations of withdrawal of money from the 1st defendant’s account while in police custody should be investigated within one month.

He added that those found to be involved in such act should be charged to court

The police alleged that on Dec. 25, 2016 at about 7p .m at Gosa pedestrian bridge, Airport Road, Abuja that the two defendants conspired to rob one Edward Ali of Wuse II, now deceased.

NAN reports that police had alleged that the two men, armed with a revolver pistol and 33 live ammunitions shot and killed Ali and collected his Nissan Almera car and his phone.

They further alleged that Echianu was on March 21, 2017, found to be in possession of one Magnum Revolver pistol.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

NAN reports that Echianu and Nnorom opened their defence after the court rejected their no- case- submission application. (NAN )