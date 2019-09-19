An Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old cattle rearer, Umar Muhammad, to four months in prison for stealing three roosters.

The judge, Hassan Muhammad, sentenced Umar after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Muhammad, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10,000 fine and also pay N7,500 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Adebisi Agunlejika, who lives in Mpape, Abuja on Sept. 16.

Austin said the convict, stole the three roosters from the complainant’s cage valued at N7,500.

He said during Police investigation one chicken was found dead.

Austin said the convict also confessed to the crime.

He said offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)