A Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Monday sentenced Zubairu Usuman, a 34-year-old driver to six months imprisonment for stealing a Bajaj motorcycle.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, who tried and found the defendant guilty, however, gave him an option to pay N30, 000 as fine.

Mohammed held that the convict had failed to give the court a reasonable explanation why he committed the crime.

He also ordered that the motorcycle, including a military jacket found on the convict but confiscated by the police, be returned to their owners with immediate effect.

Usuman, a resident of Durumi II, Abuja, was convicted of impersonating public servant and theft.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police Station by Muntari Abubakar, a motorcyclist in Ushafa village, Bwari, on Dec.18.

According to Arowolo, the convict on the same date, wore a military jacket and deceived the complainant that he was a soldier.

He added that the convict had asked the complainant to take him to Pwambara village in Bwari on his motorbike and on reaching his destination, executed his plan to steal the motorbike.

“He gave the complainant the sum of N500 to go buy him water, malt drink and bitter cola while he absconded with the motor bike,” the prosecution said.

Arowolo added that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and explained that the military jacket belonged to his brother.

The prosecution noted that the act, contravened sections 132 and 287 of the penal code. (NAN)