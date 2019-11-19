A Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday sentenced an ex-convict, Muyideen Lawal , 25, to one year in prison for stealing an Itel cell phone valued at N4,000,

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, sentenced Lawal after he pleaded guilty to burglary and theft.

Oladiran did not give the convict an option to pay a fine.

Oladiran said, ” the convict who also confessed to have been in jail for committing another crime, is hereby sentenced to six months in prison for burglary and another six months for theft.

”The sentence which will run concurrently, will serve as deterrent to others,” he held.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the convict at about 11:30p.m., broke into a house belonging to the complainant,Timothy Akinola in Olode Oluwo area, Ibadan.

Ogunremi said that the convict stole an Itel cell phone valued at N4,000 from the house.

He said the offence is punishable under sections 390 (9) and 508 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)