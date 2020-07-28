TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Telema Amaso to death by hanging for the murder of late Helen Ibiba Bobmauel, who was strangled to death in 2013, at her residence in Woji axis of the State.

Amaso, who was convicted for murder, was a house help to Late Mrs. Bobmanuel and her late husband, as at the time the crime was committed.

The convict and one Ndubuisi Chukwuemeka were tried for murder, conspiracy to murder and stealing; but, conspiracy to murder was struck out and accessory to the fact of murder to the second defendant.

Justice Silverline Iragonima, who delivered judgement yesterday, said the first and second defendants were convicted because of overwhelming evidence before the court including the confessional statements given to the police which indicted them of committing the crime.

Justice Iragonima said even though the first defendant, Amaso, denied and retracted his confessional statements, he failed to convince the court that he never committed the crime.

On the conviction of the second defendant, Chukwuemeka, for stealing, Justice Iragonima said the court found him guilty because his claims that he never knew that the first defendant has committed crime, did not convince the court to discharge him of the offence.

Daily Sun gathered that the two convicted persons, Amaso and Chukwuemeka, were arrested on September 17, 2013, shortly after it was found out that Mrs. Ibiba Bobmanuel had been murdered and her property worth N5 million including Hyundai Elantra saloon car, laptop and phone were taken away from her house by the first defendant, who was assisted by Chukwuemeka.

Meanwhile, Chinedum Ugwu, counsel for the two convicts, said they would seek the advice of the first defendant, if he plans to challenge the judgement of the court.