From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, on Friday sentenced three out or the four persons charged with the killing of Mrs Olufunke Olakurin, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti to death by hanging.

The trial Judge, Justice William Olamide, however, discharged and acquitted one of the accused who is the Public Relations Officer of the Miyetti Allah, Auwàla Abubakar. Mrs Olakunrin was shot dead in June 2019 by gunmen in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State while returning to Lagos after a visit to Akure.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She was buried in Akure few weeks after her gruesome murder. Her alleged killers were later arrested and arraigned, six months after her death.

Many notable organisations including the pan Yoruba socio cultural organisation, South West state governments and others had condemned the killing of Mrs Olakunrin.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .