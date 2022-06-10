From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital on Friday sentenced three out or the four persons that killed Mrs Olufunke Olakurin, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti to death by hanging.

The Trial Judge, Justice William Olamide however discharged and acquitted one of the accused who is the public Relations Officer of the Miyetti Allah, Auwàla Abubakar.

Mrs Olakunrin was shot dead in June, 2019 by gunmen in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State while returning to Lagos after a visit to Akure.

She was buried in Akure few weeks after her gruesome murder.

Her alleged killers were later arrested and arraigned, six months after her death.

Many notable organizations including the pan Yoruba socio cultural organization, South West state governments and others condemned the killing of Mrs Olakunrin.