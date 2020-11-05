Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Thursday, sentenced one Kayode Seun, male, 28, also known as DJ Glory, to life imprisonment for kidnapping.

In his pronouncement, the presiding judge, Justice Abiodun Adesodun said, ” the defendant is found guilty as charged and is convicted accordingly and he is sentenced to life imprisonment.”

According to the Prosecutor, Mr Wale Fapohunda said the offence was committed on May 2, 2018 at Ayetoro Ekiti in Ekiti State .

According to him, the defendant and others now at large kidnapped three underaged secondary school girls names withheld.

He said the offence is contrary to Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015.

One of the victims, who narrated her ordeal said, she was in the company of her three friends to ease themselves during break time in their school when they saw three men.

She said that the three men descended from a tree, they held them, tied their mouth before they tied them to a tree and started jubilating adding that their shout for help attracted the villagers who came to their rescue.

The prosecutor, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda called 5 witnesses including the victim and I.P.O to proof his case while the accused statement was tendered as exhibit.

While the counsel to the defendant, Mr Yinka Opaleke only spoke through his lawyer and called no witness.