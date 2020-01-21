Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A high court in Kano State presided by Justice A T Badamasi has sentenced a 22-year old man, Ibrahim Suleiman, to death by hanging.

The court on Tuesday ordered the convict, who is a resident of Kaya Quarters in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State to die by hanging.

The convict was first arraigned before the court on the 5th February 2019, on a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

The state counsel, Lamido Soron Dinki, had told the court that on 5th of June 2018, at about 7:30am, the convict used a stick to strike a 5-year old girl, Bilkisu Garba on her head, which eventually led to her death.

The prosecution summoned three witnesses who gave testimony against the convict. The witnesses, Jamila Zubairu, Inspector Abubakar Adamu, and Chinda Chiwa all testified in the case.

The prosecution tendered a stick, medical report and the confessional statements made to the police by the convict.

Ibrahim, represented by Barrister Mustapha Idris, however, denied the charge.

The presiding judge, in his judgement held that the prosecution had proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt, and therefore condemned Ibrahim to death by hanging.