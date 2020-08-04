A Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, FCT on Tuesday sentenced one Ja’afar Adamu to one year imprisonment for impersonating as a staff of the State Security Service (SSS).

Adamu of Egume village, Dekina LGA of Kogi, had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of impersonation and forgery preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, however sentenced Adamu to six months imprisonment for each offence or an option of N5,000 fine for each offence.

Shafa cited the Holy Bible and Quran to buttress his sentencing, adding that he was satisfied with the evidences given by the defence witnesses about the good character of the defendant.

He said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to anyone planning to trail that part in the future.

Shafa also warned Adamu to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Khalid Salaw, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy, adding that the defendant was a family man with four children and a pregnant wife.

Salaw said that the defendant was a first offender and had no criminal record or arrest in the past.

The defence counsel told the court that the defendant had learnt his lessons and would not repeat the act in future.

The prosecutor counsel, Victor Ejelonu told the court that the defendant cheated by impersonating as a staff of SSS at varying locations within Abuja while conveying passengers.

Ejelonu said that the defendant also forged the identity card of SSS with his name and logo of the SSS, FCT with force No. FCA332449.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 321 and 363 of the Penal Code. (NAN)