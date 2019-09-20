An Ikeja High Court on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old man, Femi Anthony, to 15 years in prison for defiling an eight-year-old pupil.

Delivering judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, held that the convicted Anthony after considering all evidence and was satisfied that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I, therefore, find you guilty of the defilement of PW1 (pupil). The incidences of the offence of defilement and rape has increased astronomically in the society; this sentence should serve as a deterrent.

“I, therefore, sentence you to 15 years imprisonment with no option of fine,” Justice Taiwo said.

Justice Taiwo held that the convict’s claims that the complainant’s mother operated an illegal clinic and that she conducted an extra-marital affair were baseless due to lack of evidence.

The convict, who was 32-years-old when he committed the offence, was first arraigned on June 23, 2014.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Mrs K. O. Sarunmi said that on May 20, 2012, the convict, who resided in the ground floor of a high-rise building sneaked into the pupil’s apartment upstairs and defiled her.

Sarunmi told the court that the pupil was studying when the convict overpowered her and defiled her while her mother was attending to other issues in the premises.

The prosecution, which called four witnesses, including the pupil’s mother and a medical doctor, said that the convict had sexual intercourse with the pupil, which caused her stomach offset.

The convict said that he was being falsely accused by the complainant’s mother because she did not want him to reveal that she operated an illegal clinic and that he had caught her committing adultery.

“I entered the complainant’s room to scold her for calling my name when I went out to turn on the generator.

“I only sat on her back to show her that I was stronger than her,” he said. (NAN)