A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa in Abuja on Thursday sentenced one Nura Usman, to two weeks community service for stealing one iron pipe and escaping from lawful custody.

Usman was convicted and sentenced for criminal trespass, theft and escape from lawful custody.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Usman to one week community service with an option of N3, 000 fine for the offence of criminal trespass and theft.

Adamu also ordered Usman to observe one week community service for escape from lawful custody.

He however, warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, John Okpa told the court that one Emmanuel Ukam reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on May 11.

He said Usman criminally trespassed into the complainant’s compound at Kubwa, Abuja and stole one iron pipe valued N28, 000.

Okpa said while Usman attempted to escape, he was chased and arrested with the stolen item.

The prosecutor further said while Usman was detained at the station for investigation, he escaped from lawful custody, was chased and rearrested.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 342 and 287 and 173 of the Penal Code.

Usman pleaded guilty and begged for mercy. (NAN)