A Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Zuyanu Ahmed to six months in a correctional facility for stealing items worth N144, 000.

The judge, Mr Hassan Aliyu, found the convict guilty, and also ordered him to payback the amount to the complainant within six weeks or risk an additional two months jail term.

The convict, a resident of Deidei area of Bwari district, who had pleaded guilty, was convicted of the offences of joint act, trespass and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police station on Dec.14, 2020, by Zubairu Nuhu of Kuchiko Village, Bwari.

According to Arowolo, the complainant stated that the convict conspired with one Baba Shegayi, presently at large; to break into his shop and steal his properties.

The prosecutor listed the items to include 14 car batteries, a jack, a Tiger generator set, a half car engine and a pumping machine, whose value were yet to be ascertained.

He said that the convict was however arrested by the police and during investigation confessed to the crime and one of the stolen car batteries was recovered from him.

Arowolo said that the offences committed contravened Sections 97, 345 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)