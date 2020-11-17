An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Oyedele Olayinka, to six years imprisonment for breaking into a shop and stealing items valued at N431,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O Oke, in his ruling, said that the prosecution had proving beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty of the charge brought against him.

Oke sentenced the convict to six years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The convict, whose address was not provided, was facing a two-count charge of stealing and burglary, although he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct.26, at about 12.15 p.m. at Koro Otun, Ota.

Mustapha said that the convict broke into the shop of the complainant, Abimbola Bukola and stole a box containing recharge cards valued N300,000, a cash of N65,000, and an Alcatex phone-valued at N16,000.

He said that the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 414 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.(NAN)