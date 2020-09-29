A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Bashir Ibrahim, to seven months at the correctional centre for being in possession of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

Ibrahim, who lives at Fagge Quarters in Kano, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of 29 tablets of Diazepam and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Magistrate Malam Farouk Ibrahim, sentenced the convict to seven months at the correctional centre without option of fine.

He also said that the convict had 30 days to appeal the judgment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Mubarak Mukhtar, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 23 at about 6:20 p.m. at Kwari Market, Kano.

He said that the convict was arrested by a team of policemen attached to Fagge Police Division Kano, while on patrol at Yan-Tebura Mall, Kwari Market Kano.

“The convict was found in possession of hard drugs suspected to be Indian hemp, 29 Diazepam tablets and 17 wraps of dried leaves”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened section 403 of the Penal Code.(NAN)