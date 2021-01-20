From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, has sentenced a 33-year-old man, Iniobong Okon Moses to life imprisonment for raping his 3-year-old step-daughter in Ikot Akpe, Uyo local government area.

In its judgement, the Court presided over by Justice Okon Okon, found the accused, Iniobong Moses guilty of rape, contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. 2 Laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, 2000.

The Court described Iniobong Moses as “a disgrace to humanity, whose conduct falls abysmally below even the conduct of beasts.”

Justice Okon held that by his indefensible and despicable act, the convict had shown himself to be callous and devoid of passion”.

He further held that the convict “does not deserve to walk freely on Nigerian soil and breathe the air of freedom meant for decent members of the society.”

Justice Okon said “in her childhood and angelic innocence and vulnerability, the victim could even have been looking at the accused gleefully in naivety expecting no hurt from the accused in loco parentis with her.”

The convict, Iniobong Moses, a native of Afaha Udo Eyop in Ibesikpo Asutan L.G.A. of the State in his confessional statement, said he was drunk and that he “defiled the infant by putting his fingers and penis into the victim’s private part on November 8, 2019 when his wife left for market.”

The court however rejected the claim by the accused that he was drunk, saying “drunkenness is not an exculpatory defence in law for the commission of a crime and more so, as it was self inflicted.”

The police medical report had shown history of abnormal vaginal discharge and wound on the labium of the victim, a case of sexual assault with genital ulcer and genital tract infection.

The Court held that Moses “deserves to be put away for a long time from public glare to save innocent children from being further brutalized and ravished by him.”