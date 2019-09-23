A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a mechanic, David Odah, 43, to 10 months in prison for stealing a Toyota Sienna gearbox valued at N90,000.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, sentenced Odah, after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Mohammed however, gave the convict, an option to pay a fine of N27,000.

He also also ordered the convict to pay N90,000 in damages to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Vincent Osuji told the court that the complainant, Olumuyiwa Ajishebutu, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on Aug. 21.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322, 327 and 289 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)