A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 29- year-old mechanic, Bala Ibrahim to four years imprisonment for stabbing his colleague.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Muhammed however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000.

Muhammad sentenced Ibrahim, who resides in Zone 3, Abuja after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered the convict to pay compensation of N50,000 to the complainant.

In addition, the Chief Magistrate ordered that convict will serve another four years imprisonment if he failed to pay the compensation.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dan Ejike told the court that one Abdul Yusuf of Mechanic Village, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3, Police Station on Dec. 18, 2019.

The prosecutor further said that the convict stabbed Yusuf repeatedly with a knife during an argument.

He alleged that the victim sustained various degrees of injuries.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 242 of the Penal Code. (NAN)