An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Abba Arando, to two years imprisonment for stealing carrots worth N65,000 .

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Arando after he pleaded guilty to trespass, mischief and theft.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

The judge advised the convict to change his ways and not to engage in crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station, Jos on Sept. 5 by the complainant, Ahamad Mohammed.