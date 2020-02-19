A Grade I Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Michael Glory, to four months imprisonment for injuring his friend with a knife.

The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced Glory, who resides in Aco Estate, Airport Road, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to assault and causing grievous hurt.

Sadiq, however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 after he pleaded for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was lodged at the Iddo Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant, Kelechi Chidi on Feb.13.

Ukagha said the convict violently attacked Chidi with a knife during an argument.

Ukagha told the court that the complainant received life threatening injures on his head.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 253 of the Penal Code. (NAN)