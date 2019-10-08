An Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Tuesday sentenced a trader, Idris Adamu, to five years in prison for cheating his colleague of N250,000.

The Judge, Suleiman Lawal, sentenced Adamu, after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust.

Lawal gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N50,000.

He also ordered the convict to pay the sum of N 250, 000 as compensation to the complainant, Uche Obiafuna.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that Obiafuna, who owns a business at No 43, Rwang Pam street in Jos, reported the matter on Sept.6, at the Laranto Divisional Police Station.

He the complainant entrusted N250, 000 to the convict to help him deposit same in a bank but he converted the money to his personal use.

Gokwat said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 296 and 306 and punishable under sections 297 and 307 of the Plateau Penal Code law.(NAN)