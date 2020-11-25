Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti has sentenced two persons, Olowosola Femi Abiodun (30) and Olowosola Sunday (35) to death by hanging.

They were slammed with death sentence for carrying out a robbery attack on a petrol station in Ikole Ekiti while armed with weapons.

In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said “The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt the essential ingredients of the offence of armed robbery at Ikole Ekiti on 29/12/17, involved the accused persons.”

They were sentenced to death by hanging on Counts 1 and 2 while they were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each on Count 3.

According to the charge sheet, 3-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms contrary to Sections 6(b), 1 (2)(a) and 3(1) of Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

According to the prosecutor, the crime was committed on or about 29/12/17 at Ikole when they conspired and armed with guns to rob one Awoyomi Temitope of #1,300,000, 2 Techno L8 phones and one Nokia phone.

In his statement, the victim said, he was a manager at a filling station, on that fateful day, the robbers invaded the filling station, they hit his head with gun before carted away all their sales for the day alongside the phones.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Mr Julius Ajibare called 3 witnesses in the course of the trial.

Exhibits tendered include statement of the accused, 2 locally made pistols, 3 live cartridges ammunition and 3 phones.

The accused spoke in their own defence through their counsel Mr Yinka Opaleke and called no witness.